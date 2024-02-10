Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,769,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,596. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.60 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

