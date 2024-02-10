Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 151,218 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Talkspace worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talkspace by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALK remained flat at $2.45 during midday trading on Friday. 502,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

