Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Aptiv by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.