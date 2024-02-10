Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 219,302 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 57,942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $312,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 392,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,450. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

