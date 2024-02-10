Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 519 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Transcat worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,007,000 after buying an additional 41,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,224,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $112.62. 27,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66. The company has a market cap of $994.43 million, a PE ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $115.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

