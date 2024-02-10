Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 799 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $384.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,012. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $393.91. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

