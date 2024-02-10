Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.56 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,496.47 or 0.05245905 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $300.01 billion and $6.56 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00082998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,171,971 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

