Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.97

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002045 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $62,297.83 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,609,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,350,422 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,591,354.56038552 with 13,332,687.17762323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97428246 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $108,457.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

