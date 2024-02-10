Financial Survey: Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -48.64% -36.84% -12.62% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Upstart and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Upstart and Bit Origin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 4 2 0 1.73 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $26.30, suggesting a potential downside of 22.42%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Bit Origin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $842.44 million 3.42 -$108.67 million ($3.07) -11.04 Bit Origin $6.26 million 2.79 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

Bit Origin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

Summary

Upstart beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

