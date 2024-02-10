Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $841.17

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 841.17 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($10.66). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 848 ($10.63), with a volume of 815,843 shares traded.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,214.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 841.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 844.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,515.61). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,256 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,360. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

