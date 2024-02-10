First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. 986,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,804. First American Financial has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Report on FAF

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.