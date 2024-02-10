FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61 to $2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 4.2 %

FE traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $37.31. 9,712,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

