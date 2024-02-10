FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61 to $2.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

FE stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 9,712,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

