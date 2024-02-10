Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.97

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.97 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.95). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 164,273 shares.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger McDowell bought 32,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,920 ($32,493.42). 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

