Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluence Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

