Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.16

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and traded as high as $66.37. Formula One Group shares last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 1,337,416 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

