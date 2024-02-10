Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.0 million-$450.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.2 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research cut Forrester Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 89,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.51 million, a P/E ratio of 126.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Forrester Research by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

