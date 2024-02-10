FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.790-3.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.0 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. 19,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

