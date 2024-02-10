Fusionist Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.68 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $8.80 or 0.00018260 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Fusionist has a total market cap of $193.25 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 8.74094347 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $26,052,117.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

