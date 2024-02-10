G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $187.91 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00027672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00020909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

