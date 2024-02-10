Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,122.04

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,122.04 ($14.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,197 ($15.01). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,194 ($14.97), with a volume of 106,709 shares trading hands.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,097.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,276.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

