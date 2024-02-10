Gas Price Tops $5.94 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Gas has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $351.22 million and $16.55 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.94 or 0.00012433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 66,389,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. While NEO, the main cryptocurrency of NEO blockchain, represents ownership and is used for creating smart contracts and deploying decentralized applications, GAS pays for transaction fees and computational services. The amount of GAS generated is proportional to the amount of NEO held, and its demand increases with more transactions on the NEO network. GAS can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It was introduced by the NEO development team in China in 2014 when NEO was rebranded from Antshares.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

