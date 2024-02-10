Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-1.43 EPS.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

