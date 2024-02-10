Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $214.74 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $214.74 million and approximately $20,174.57 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015768 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,543.78 or 0.99980436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009963 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00179704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.43191859 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,179.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

