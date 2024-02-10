Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $331.76

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $331.76 and traded as low as $273.70. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $273.70, with a volume of 388 shares.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.85 and its 200 day moving average is $330.53.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.