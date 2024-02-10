Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 2,750,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.11.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $81,569,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 740,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genpact by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,634,000 after buying an additional 715,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

