Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.48

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and traded as high as $30.56. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 1,335 shares trading hands.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAX. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 672,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

