Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.48

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and traded as high as $30.56. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 1,335 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
