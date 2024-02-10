GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading Down 2.4%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 3,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

GMO internet group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

