Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.07% of Golden Star Acquisition worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

GODN remained flat at $10.52 during trading on Friday. 50,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.53.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.