Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.83 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $80.83 million and approximately $693,824.67 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.
Goldfinch Token Profile
Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,549,547 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Goldfinch Token Trading
