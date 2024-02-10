Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,378.95 or 0.07079519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $210,192.04 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
