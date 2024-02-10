Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFF

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 240,137 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 237,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.