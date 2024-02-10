GXChain (GXC) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001415 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

