Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.28-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE:HAE traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. 903,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.52. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Haemonetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Haemonetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

