Head-To-Head Survey: Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) vs. LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Landstar and LanzaTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

LanzaTech Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.40%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Landstar.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 1,227,879.33 -$15.09 million N/A N/A LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Landstar and LanzaTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LanzaTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Landstar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Landstar has a beta of -10.88, meaning that its stock price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A LanzaTech Global N/A -56.13% -25.77%

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Landstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landstar

(Get Free Report)

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

