Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 13,320,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.