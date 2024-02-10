Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 13,320,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

