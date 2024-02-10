Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.39-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.58 billion. Hershey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

Hershey Trading Down 3.4 %

HSY stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,841. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average of $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,308,000 after purchasing an additional 360,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

