Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.590-9.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion. Hershey also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:HSY traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.64. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

