HI Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $344,924.30 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015764 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.72 or 0.99953153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009970 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00179437 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061297 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $300,815.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

