Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.3 billion-$142.3 billion.

Honda Motor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. 1,169,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.