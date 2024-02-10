Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.3 billion-$142.3 billion.
Honda Motor Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. 1,169,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
