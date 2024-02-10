ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Down 8.3%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.21. 217,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 971% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

