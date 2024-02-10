Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

