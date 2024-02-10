Inverse Cramer ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SJIM)

Inverse Cramer ETF (NYSEARCA:SJIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Monday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Inverse Cramer ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Inverse Cramer ETF has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inverse Cramer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inverse Cramer ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inverse Cramer ETF (NYSEARCA:SJIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Inverse Cramer ETF

The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (SJIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of companies globally, invested inversely on the recommendations of television personality Jim Cramer. The fund holds long and short stocks or ETFs of any capitalization.

