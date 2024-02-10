Inverse Cramer ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SJIM)

Inverse Cramer ETF (NYSEARCA:SJIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share on Monday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Inverse Cramer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJIM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. Inverse Cramer ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Institutional Trading of Inverse Cramer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inverse Cramer ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inverse Cramer ETF (NYSEARCA:SJIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Inverse Cramer ETF Company Profile

The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (SJIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of companies globally, invested inversely on the recommendations of television personality Jim Cramer. The fund holds long and short stocks or ETFs of any capitalization.

