Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 10th (ADTN, CLSD, CRI, DHX, FLIC, FLO, LKQ, PBH, PSX, TDY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 10th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

