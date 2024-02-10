Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 10th (ADTN, CLSD, CRI, DHX, FLIC, FLO, LKQ, PBH, PSX, TDY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 10th:
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
