IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0 million-$74.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.6 million. IRadimed also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.330-0.350 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. 93,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $88,920.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $42,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $88,920.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $978,374. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 217,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

