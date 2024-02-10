IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.330-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0 million-$17.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.620 EPS.
IRadimed Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.34. 93,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16.
IRadimed Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed
Institutional Trading of IRadimed
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
See Also
