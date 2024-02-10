iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Lifted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 125,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 83,194 shares during the last quarter.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.59. 119,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
