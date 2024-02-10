ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~$3.58-3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.40. 598,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,207. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $127.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in ITT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ITT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,721,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,486,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

